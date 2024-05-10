Collymore: Forget Southgate, it’s time for Mourinho to return to Man United

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign is coming to a close, and Erik ten Hag might well find himself out of a job at the end of the season.

The Man United manager has presided over a team that is disjointed and uninterested for the most part, and it’s difficult to see how the Dutchman can continue into next season.

At Crystal Palace earlier in the week, the Red Devils gave one of their worst performances of the entire season, and with Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal side next up at Old Trafford, things could get very embarrassing indeed.

Collymore wants Mourinho to replace ten Hag at Man United

Not to mention an FA Cup final date against a Man City side with the bit between their teeth.

A number of names have been speculated as potential replacements for ten Hag should Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide that his time is up.

One man in particular has Stan Collymore’s vote.

“I thought Jose Mourinho getting the United job when he did was completely the wrong move,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Attack, attack, attack was United’s history but the ‘Special One’ arrived and we saw the dark arts and sometimes turgid football in an era of progressive coaches like Pep and Klopp.

“But now, it’s a whole new ball game.

“Forget Gareth Southgate. I know him well and he won’t know what’s hit him at United should they go through a bad spell, criticism, and are in the spotlight on a weekly basis – not every few months when there’s an international or tournament on.

“United need a leader again, someone willing to create an identity and a style of play, even if it’s not the most exciting. A style that competes, wins and weeds out the weak and immature.

“I’m increasingly coming round to the fact that one man in world football still has that ability to galvanise and who would relish the challenge.

“His name? Jose Mourinho.”

The issue for Man United fans again might well be the style of football.

It’s clear that the first-team squad need a stronger hand, and the ‘Special One’ has shown on more than one occasion that he’s not frightened of digging out even the biggest stars if he believes a dressing down is warranted.

Can those connected with the club in any shape or form accept a change of style that isn’t necessarily in keeping with United’s way of working, and are the club willing to give the Portuguese a second chance?

It’s certainly not the worst idea in the world, and at least the United faithful know exactly what they’re getting with Mourinho.

If he’s backed in the transfer market too, it could be a marriage made in heaven – even if the football might be hellish at times.