Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Bryan Gil has reportedly told Ange Postecoglou that he wants to leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.

After their disappointing 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the week, Spurs’ chances at qualifying for the Champions League are in complete jeopardy.

Even if Ange Postecoglou’s side win their game in hand, they will still be four points behind Aston Villa with just three games to go and they are still yet to play both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Whether or not the Australian manager is able to finish inside the top four, fans expect the club to back him in the upcoming transfer market and let him decide who comes and goes.

Bryan Gil asks to leave Tottenham

Now according to a report from Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla, midfielder Gil has told Postecoglou that he wants to leave in the summer window after an underwhelming spell in North London.

The 23-year-old arrived from Sevilla in 2021 but despite showing good signs initially, has failed to cement a permanent spot in the squad.

The Spanish international returned on loan to La Liga on different loan spells, a league which he is far more suited to due to his general lack of physicality.

The report claims that it is his former side Sevilla who wants to re-sign the player but may face competition from Feyenoord.

With the additions of James Maddison and Brennan Johnson, there seems to be no chance of Gil breaking back into the squad.