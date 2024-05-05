Tottenham fire sale this summer will be a reality according to Fabrizio Romano

Although things have been incredibly positive under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur this season, the cracks are beginning to appear after some recent defeats.

The normally affable Australian has begun to snap at reporters during interviews, and it’s clear that the inability to qualify for the Champions League – unless there’s a huge turnaround over the final few games – has begun to grate.

Players that have provided solidity throughout the campaign have slowly but surely gone off the boil, and Spurs look to be wading through treacle at times.

Tottenham will sell multiple stars this summer

The verve and effervescence of the opening few months of the campaign has been replaced by nervousness and an overly careful rather than carefree way of playing.

Postecoglou has been heard in recent interviews to suggest that there needs to be big changes in the squad, and it certainly seems as if he’s going to make good on that announcement.

“Ange Postecoglou has mentioned in media interviews that things need to change, and there will be exits in the summer at Tottenham for sure,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“Some players like Hojbjerg, Lo Celso and Bryan Gil could leave the club but final clarity will be made in a meeting expected at the end of the season with the manager also involved.

“That moment will be crucial to clarify the final list of names.”

Whilst that might not come as any surprise to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful, whom the club decide to bring in will be of huge interest to them.

The fans will have believed that, finally, the club were really onto something special with Postocoglou, and not for nothing were they routinely singing his name at matches.

That spark has definitely disappeared, however, and the fear must be that the club will continue to just amble along as they have in previous seasons.

If the manager’s apparent anger in press conferences and the like is repeated in the dressing room, then he’s clearly not going to allow that to happen.

Once it has been decided exactly who will be leaving the club, Postecoglou can sit down with Daniel Levy and see which targets the club are able to sign for him, and who will be able to help the club go that little bit further in 2024/25.