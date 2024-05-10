Video: Jarred Gillett’s Premier League first as ‘Ref Cam’ debuts in Palace v Man United clash

Monday night’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Man United saw an English top-flight first, as referee, Jarred Gillet, wore a ‘Ref Cam’ during the game.

It appears that rather than this becoming a regular occurrence, it will be a one-off experiment as Sky Sports note that the footage from the game will be used as part of an educational programme.

Football supporters would surely love to see it become a regular feature alongside VAR and goal line technology, given that it shows the particular insight a referee has during a game, and evidences their thought process when making decisions.

If fans were able to better understand some of those decisions, it might well take a tonne of pressure off the men in the middle.

Pictures from Sky Sports

