PGMOL make controversial appointment for Chelsea vs Man City clash

Once Chelsea toppled Tottenham Hotspur in an incredibly entertaining Premier League match on Monday night, thus allowing Man City to retain top spot, thoughts will have turned to the forthcoming weekend’s game between the Blues and Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers.

The narrative was already an interesting one given that City have had a little wobble but still find themselves ahead of the pack, whilst Chelsea are finally beginning to pick up some reasonable results under Mauricio Pochettino.

A current 10th place in the table is, evidently, well below expectations, however, the west Londoners are now only five points behind Newcastle in sixth and that’s an achievable target if they can ensure some consistency.

Arguably the performances of those working for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) aren’t consistent at all.

Mikel Arteta was the latest to fire a broadside at some of the decisions being made by officials which is having a clear effect on the outcome of matches, and it’s becoming a recurring theme.

PGMOL’s latest decision could well end up coming back to bite them too.

Anthony Taylor, recently demoted to the Championship after a poor performance in the Wolves vs Newcastle match, has been appointed as the man in the middle for arguably one of the most high profile Premier League fixtures of the season, per talkSPORT.

The report also states that Taylor was criticised for his handling of the fixture he was demoted to oversee; Preston vs Coventry, so it begs the question as to whether PGMOL have such a dearth of talent that they’re forced into making such decisions.