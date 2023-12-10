Controversial decisions against Arsenal that helped Liverpool go top of the table were made by LFC-supporting ref

Arsenal fans may have even more reason to feel hard done by in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away to Aston Villa as it seems it was a Liverpool fan at the heart of the controversial decisions that went against them, and which subsequently helped the Reds go top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool won 2-1 away to Crystal Palace earlier in the day, and Arsenal then had a goal disallowed and what looked like a clear penalty not given to them at Villa Park, allowing Jurgen Klopp’s side to go a point clear at the top of the table.

It’s now being pointed out by a few Arsenal fans on social media that Goal ran a piece a few years ago about referee Jarred Gillett being a Liverpool fan and how exciting it will have been for him to take charge of a legends game at Anfield.

The piece even mentions that this means he can’t referee Liverpool games, though it surely also needs to be taken into account when he’s officiating matches of their title rivals.

Arsenal had problems of their own yesterday and could have done better in a few areas, but this certainly doesn’t seem like an ideal choice by the PGMOL or the Premier League.