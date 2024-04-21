A West Ham journalist has revealed that David Moyes and Tim Steidten have not been on the same page since the latter arrived at the club.

After a disappointing season so far for the Hammers which sees them currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table and launched out of the Europa League, questions about the future of the club have become frequent.

Specifically on Moyes with many fans unhappy with the Scottish manager and the current direction he is leading the club.

The West Ham faithful would have been quietly optimistic about their future after Steidten was appointed as the new football director in July of last year but according to reports from Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, their relationship has been ‘tense’.

‘They hired a technical director, Tim Steidten, last summer but have a manager who wants heavy input into signings.’ He said.

‘The relationship between Moyes and Steidten was said to be tense last summer. It feels as if West Ham have to choose between two recruitment models: the manager or the technical director.’

After Sunday’s heavy 5-2 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, the pressure will no doubt begin to mount on the shoulders of the Scottish boss with the likes of Maurizio Sarri already linked with the position.

it doesn’t get any easier from here on out for the Hammers as they still have to play Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City before the season ends.