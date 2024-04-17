David Moyes hopes Bayer Leverkusen’s players are still drunk ahead of their Europa League clash

David Moyes hopes Bayer Leverkusen’s players are still drunk following their title celebrations when West Ham take on the newly crowned Bundesliga champions in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Leverkusen won the German title for the first time in their history last weekend and celebrated wildly with manager Xabi Alonso getting covered in beer by his players.

West Ham will be hoping the Leverkusen players are still feeling a bit worse for wear as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg against a team that is unbeaten in 43 games.

The Hammers were close to securing a goalless draw in Germany but conceded two goals late on to leave them facing a difficult task.

West Ham’s task has been harder by the absence of the suspended Lucas Paqueta, who got booked last week.

Speaking ahead of the second leg at the London Stadium Moyes joked that he hoped Leverkusen’s players were still drinking beer.

“Rightly so, why would you not celebrate”, Moyes told his pre match conference.

“To be the champions you should celebrate, should enjoy it because the moments go very quickly. I hope they’ve been downing those big giant glasses of beer they get in Germany!”

The 60-year-old will also be hoping top scorer Jarrod Bowen will be available and the Scot confirmed the England international faces a late fitness test.

Bowen missed last week’s first leg and the Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Fulham with a back injury, but took part in full West Ham training on Wednesday.

“It was great to see Jarrod out there”, Moyes added.

“It’s the first time we’ve had him out. I’m not sure yet if he’ll be involved.”

Moyes also confirmed Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola trained and late calls would be made on their availiability.