German media attack West Ham man calling him ‘loser’

After West Ham’s 3-1 aggregate loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, German publication BILD called David Moyes a sore loser.

When Michail Antonio gave West Ham United the lead, it looked like the Hammers could turnaround the tie and make something out of it.

However, they suffered elimination from the competition after losing 3-1 on aggregate, with Jeremie Frimpong scoring for the visitors at the London Stadium.

During the game, there was drama between the staff members of both the teams.

Antonio and Jonathan Tah got into an altercation on the sidelines, which resulted in red cards being given to both benches.

After West Ham boss Moyes made comments towards Xabi Alonso’s coaching staff, BILD reacted by having a go at the Scotsman.

The German publication BILD wrote about Moyes: “A good loser looks different…”

West Ham can be proud of their performance

On Thursday night, West Ham left the London Stadium with their heads held high, despite the drama and controversy that surrounded the matches.

The team put up a tremendous battle to grab the lead and push for an eventual equaliser despite the fact that all the odds were stacked against them, particularly with Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri out.

As one would expect from the league winners, Frimpong caught the Hammers on the break and punished them as they tried to get a second goal to send the game into extra time.

But following the game, everything appeared to go wrong between the management of the clubs.

West Ham could decided to part ways with Moyes

The West Ham boss is facing an uncertain future with the club with a former Premier League manager being linked with the Hammers job.

The fans at the London stadium expect to see an attacking style of football from their team and that is something they have rarely experienced under Moyes.

It remains to be seen what decision the club will take regarding their manager at the end of the season.