Fulham vs Liverpool team news, prediction, kick-off time & TV channel

Liverpool travel to Fulham for the next Premier League game and they will look to get their Premier League campaign back on track with a win away from home.

The Reds have dropped five points in their last two league matches against Manchester United and Crystal Palace. Their grip on the title race has already been loosened and they cannot afford to fall again if they want to stay in touch with Manchester City until the very end.

Buy Fulham vs Liverpool tickets

Fulham vs Liverpool team news

Fulham

Fulham do not have any injury issues ahead of this game and they have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Liverpool

Joel Matip (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), and Stefan Bajcetic (muscle injury) are all unlikely to feature again this season. Conor Bradley (ankle) will return to action in May.

Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Buy Fulham vs Liverpool tickets

H2H: Liverpool have a formidable record against Londoners

Liverpool have won 21 and drawn seven of their 35 matches against Fulham in all competitions. They will look to extend their impressive record against the Cottagers with another win here.

Meanwhile, they are unbeaten in 12 of their last 17 visits to Craven Cottage (nine wins, three draws).

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool have their backs against the wall and they will be looking to keep their title hopes alive. This is a must-win contest for the Reds and they will need to step up and deliver.

The defeat to Crystal Palace last week was a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp’s men and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

Liverpool have the better team on paper and they have an impressive record at Craven Cottage as well. They are unbeaten in their last five visits to Fulham.

On the other hand, the Londoners have won just one of their last four league games.

A narrow away win could be on the cards for Liverpool here.

Prediction: Liverpool to win 2-1.

Kick-off time and TV Channel

The Fulham vs Liverpool match will be shown live on Sky Sports this Sunday, the 21st of April at 4:30 pm BST. Coverage starts at 3:30 pm.

Viewers can stream the match coverage via the Sky Go app.