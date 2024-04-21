Crystal Palace’s stunning 5-2 victory over West Ham United has amplified calls for David Moyes’s departure as manager of the Hammers this summer.

The defeat comes on the heels of a disheartening Europa League exit, exacerbating doubts about David Moyes’s future with the club as his contract expiration looms at the end of the season.

The match saw Crystal Palace dominate from the onset, with goals from Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, coupled with an unfortunate own goal by West Ham’s Emerson, leaving Moyes’s side reeling with a four-goal deficit within the first half-hour.

Despite Michail Antonio’s consolation goal before halftime, Mateta struck again in the second half, while an additional own goal, credited to Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, offered no solace to an embarrassed West Ham.

This defeat compounds West Ham’s recent struggles, with nine losses in their last 13 away matches across all competitions and a dismal record of failing to secure a clean sheet in 14 Premier League games. Notably, this defeat marks their worst since a 5-0 drubbing by Fulham back in December.

David Moyes reacts to West Ham’s heavy defeat to Crystal Palace

Moyes, however, brushed off suggestions that the result would influence his future at the club, stating, “No, nothing to do with it. If my future is taken out of my hands then fine, no problem,” via the Telegraph.

Despite his defiance, he expressed deep disappointment in his team’s performance, admitting embarrassment at having to represent them in the aftermath of such a display.

“I am embarrassed to sit here and be speaking on behalf of the team and the way they have performed today – but I am the manager.

“I have got to say I have not had many teams who have played like that in my whole career. The first half was as bad as I have seen us play.”

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace celebrated consecutive victories for the first time this season, building on their recent triumph over Liverpool. Manager Oliver Glasner secured another win over Moyes, adding to his success with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final back in 2021/22.