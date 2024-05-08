Tottenham have Aston Villa man on their summer shopping list

Tottenham have identified Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey as one of their targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Spurs are interested in a move for the Aston Villa outcast.

Spurs are interested in the young player because of his remarkable performances as they look to solve their midfield problems.

Even at the young age of 22, Ramsey has had a big influence at Aston Villa, proving to be a creative player who is always looking to attack.

Ramsey has distinguished himself as a prominent player in the Premier League with his ability to navigate through confined areas and contribute to both goals and assists.

However, the player has struggled to cement his place in Unai Emery’s team this season.

He has only made 16 league appearances for Premier League’s fourth placed team and most of those appearances have come from the bench.

In conversation with Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones said:

“Tottenham will try to sign a midfielder. They want homegrown players, they need to focus on players who are homegrown, that was said to me recently.

“So there’s a certain profile of player, so you’ll see the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Conor Gallagher, these type of players linked with Tottenham.”

Ramsey’s pursuit by Tottenham is consistent with their plan to add homegrown quality to their midfield.

Tottenham need defensive stability from midfield

A midfielder who can both advance play and stabilise the defense is desperately needed by Spurs.

It’s debatable if Ramsey meets the team’s current defensive demands, despite his apparent offensive ability.

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to cash in on the player in order to fund their own transfer business.

From their perspective, selling Ramsey is a wise move as the player is nowhere near the starting line up of the club.