Aston Villa prepare for bid from Premier League rivals for £50 million man

Aston Villa are preparing for potential bids from Premier League rivals for Jacob Ramsey in the upcoming summer transfer window according to reports.

After a very impressive end to their Premier League campaign last season, Unai Emery’s side kept that momentum going after an active summer in the transfer window.

Currently sitting fourth in the league table and five points ahead of Tottenham in fifth, Villa are favourites to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Although an incredible achievement for the club, this shines a bright light on some of the club’s star players as interest from rivals has inevitably increased.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the club are preparing themselves for bids from domestic rivals with midfielder Ramsey a sought-after talent.

Newcastle were reportedly keen on the 22-year-old during the January window with the player being valued around the £50 million mark.

Douglas Luiz is another player who has attracted a lot of interest, specifically from Arsenal with Mikel Arteta a great admirer of the Brazilian midfielder according to reports.

Although favourites to secure the top four, Aston Villa still have yet to play Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool with two of those three taking place away from home.

Even if they are resigned to selling some star players, Emery will no doubt have a long list of transfer targets ready to potentially replace them.