Villa could be forced to sell duo even if they secure Champions League

Aston Villa could reportedly be forced to sell two important players this summer due to Financial Fair Play, even if they manage to secure qualification to the Champions League.

Reports suggest Unai Emery’s side may still face losing star midfield player Douglas Luiz, who has been strongly linked with Arsenal in recent times, while Jacob Ramsey is another who could be likely to leave Villa Park.

This is worrying news for Villa fans, with Emery looking like he’s really building something very promising at the club.

The Spanish tactician will want to keep this squad together for as long as possible, and Luiz and Ramsey would surely be a key part of his plans.

Douglas Luiz may have to leave Aston Villa this summer
Luckily for Villa, it seems there isn’t currently too much uncertainty over Ollie Watkins, who signed a new long-term contract earlier in the season.

The England international is in superb form at the moment and if Villa can keep him then perhaps losing some other key players won’t hurt quite as much.

