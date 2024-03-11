During the 2024 summer transfer window, Newcastle United may be a desirable option for AFC Bournemouth Lloyd Kelly.

Ben Jacobs is evaluating when the St. James’ Park team could “firm up” their intentions for the market.

With his team severely impacted by injuries and suspensions throughout the season, Eddie Howe has had a difficult 2023–24 campaign with the Magpies.

Their prospects of competing in the Champions League for a second straight year have decreased due to their inconsistent midseason performance.

They will be targeting a number of new players in the January transfer window as they aim to get back to their form of last season and compete with the best teams in the Premier League.

Lloyd Kelly linked with a move to Newcastle

Kelly has performed well for Bournemouth this season, and when his contract at the Vitality Stadium expires in the summer, he will be considering his options.

Richard Hughes, who will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, is expected to be appointed as Newcastle’s sporting director, beating out Liverpool in the process.

Naturally, the North East team’s interest in the Cherries executive coincides with rumours of a transfer for Kelly.

Newcastle have already initiated contact

The Daily Mail claims that the 25-year-old, whose contract at Vitality Stadium ends this summer, is being eyed by the Magpies for a deal.

Negotiations with Kelly’s team are still ongoing and signing him would be a wise move considering Newcastle’s worries about their adherence to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

As per the report, the player is also attracting interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Ben Jacobs provides update on the situation

Jacobs acknowledges that a deal is not finalised. He indicates that Newcastle’s possible signing of Kelly would provide a “budget option” for the Magpies.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Regarding Kelly, I think he would offer a budget option for Newcastle and could be a direction that the club moves in. I don’t think there’s anything set in stone at this point. But I know Kelly would be open to moving to a club like Newcastle. At this stage, I think it’s more about Newcastle understanding what they can and can’t do financially. That might mean waiting until a little bit later in the season to determine what kind of European football income, if any, is coming in, and then they’ll be able to firm up their summer plans.”

If continental football makes a comeback to Tyneside for a second season, Howe’s hopes of contending on all fronts next term will depend on adding depth and quality to his squad.