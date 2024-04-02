Newcastle United seriously pushing to sign 25-year-old Premier League defender

In the upcoming summer transfer window, Newcastle United will try to sign 25-year-old Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly is the target of Newcastle United, who are eager to bolster their defense before the upcoming campaign, according to HITC.

In order to make sure their defense has adequate depth and quality, the Magpies are hoping to sign the 25-year-old in a bargain deal.

Kelly joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2019 after rising through the ranks at Bristol City.

After making the switch, he hasn’t looked back and has played a key role in their first team over the previous few seasons.

His current contract with the Cherries expires in the summer, and he is not expected to sign a new one.

Newcastle United hope to take advantage of Kelly’s impending free agent status, which will open up in a few months.

Newcastle United are facing an injury crisis

Due to Sven Botman’s long-term injury, the Magpies were already looking for a central defender.

However, given that Jamaal Lascelles has joined him on the sidelines, it appears that things have become worse for them.

The Newcastle captain will be out for around nine months due to a major knee injury.

Due to the 30-year-old’s injury, the Magpies had to change their summer plans, and they are now trying to add two new centre-backs.

Only one specialist centre-back is fit for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe now has only one reliable first-choice central defender at his disposal in Fabian Schar.

The Magpies are thus pressing for Kelly’s signing. They want to intensify their pursuit of the services of the soon-to-be free agent.

The 25-year-old will not only provide their central defense more depth, but he can also play as a left-back, providing Howe further alternatives.

Newcastle are planning their transfer business early this time in order to prepare in the best possible way for next season.