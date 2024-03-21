Liverpool hoping it’s third time lucky with approach for long-term target

A new era is set to begin at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp departing and players such as Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly potentially targeted again by the new regime.

The Cherries ace has long been on the radar of the Merseyside outfit but to this point they haven’t been successful in bringing him to Anfield.

Recent developments at the club could be about to change that, however.

Michael Edwards is back, having been persuaded to join after rebuffing two previous offers from the club.

Could Richard Hughes’ appointment be a masterstroke in Liverpool’s chase for Lloyd Kelly?

His choice of new sporting director is Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes, which could hand Liverpool a significant advantage when approaching the club for Lloyd Kelly for the third time suggest the Liverpool ECHO.

At 25 years of age he is approaching his peak years and, with respect to Bournemouth, he isn’t likely to win any silverware if he stays at the Vitality Stadium.

By switching to Liverpool in the summer, he not only enhances his chances of doing exactly that, but he can also push forward his candidacy to be included in future England sides.

Given that his contract with Bournemouth finishes at the end of the current season, and he has apparently shown no desire to sign another one, this could be the perfect opportunity for the Reds to make the player and his representatives an offer that they can’t refuse.

Surely the thought of potentially playing alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence for years to come would be one that appears to Kelly.

With only 10 games left of the 2023/24 season too, it stands to reason that clubs will already be getting in his ear and trying to persuade him that they can offer him whatever he needs and wants, Liverpool included.