Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has provided us with some exclusive insight into why Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is emerging as the leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that Amorim does appear to be leading the race to replace Klopp for the moment, even if this is far from a done deal yet, or even as advanced as some other sources have suggested.

Still, Jones can see the logic in appointing the highly regarded Portuguese tactician, who has done hugely impressive work at Sporting, where he’s been in the position of being something of an underdog in comparison to rival clubs Porto and Benfica.

That is similar to Liverpool’s position as they continue to compete with Manchester City, so Amorim could be well suited to that kind of environment and expectation if he does end up making his way to Anfield this summer.

Amorim Liverpool interest explained

“Ruben Amorim is certainly the main name in the frame for Liverpool this summer, but I should stress that Anfield sources have been adamant that there has been no agreement reached with him, and that even the idea that he has been identified as the No.1 candidate is premature right now,” Jones said.

“It’s definitely not an easy market right now, finding a manager for a Champions League level club. There are good candidates out there, but none which come close to being ‘risk-free’. Amorim is clearly a very good coach and his achievements at Sporting demand respect, but there have to be at least some questions as to how quickly or effectively that will transfer to England, and to a club with such tradition and expectation as Liverpool.

“What I think works in his favour is the fact that he has had success as an underdog, taking on Benfica and Porto in Portugal, and that he seems to encourage a style of play which mixes ambition with control. I think Klopp’s style is often misrepresented in this country – he is a lot more defensively-minded than many believe – and to be successful in the Premier League, your team needs to be good with and without the ball. Amorim’s Sporting seem to be both.

“In an imperfect market, I think he represents a good option; young, with medals in his back pocket, good communication skills and room to develop further as a coach.

“If he is to be Liverpool’s man, and I suspect he will be, it will be interesting to see how he gets on.”