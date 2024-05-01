Manchester City are not having any internal discussions about Jack Grealish’s future despite some surprising transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Grealish’s future is not the subject of any internal discussion or debate right now, while he hasn’t had anything confirmed on the England international being looked at by Chelsea.

City notably sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea last summer – a deal they must surely be living to regret now after the youngster’s superb performances since leaving the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen if City will be so keen to let another player join CFC any time soon, especially a big talent like Grealish, who has mostly had a pretty important first-team role during his time playing under Pep Guardiola, even if some fans might question if they’ve really seen the best of him since he joined from Aston Villa a few years ago.

Grealish transfer: Chelsea links not confirmed, says Romano

“Staying with Chelsea, I’m also aware there have been some slightly surprising links with Jack Grealish. However, I have zero information on this – Manchester City are not discussing Grealish’s future, not even internally at this point of the season. It’s all quiet,” Romano said.

Grealish could surely be an exciting signing for Chelsea, but it seems there’s not much to this story for now, even if the Blues would do well to strengthen their attacking midfield options in the near future.

City clearly seem happy enough with Grealish that they’re not considering his future right now, so it will be interesting to see if this changes or if they ultimately decide they still value him as an important squad player.

Grealish himself might fancy starting more games, but he’s also at a club where he can win a lot of trophies and play at the highest level, and that wouldn’t necessarily be the case if he went to somewhere like Chelsea.