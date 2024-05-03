Jack Grealish fires title warning at Arsenal as Man City “don’t doubt” themselves

Man City winger Jack Grealish has fired a warning at Premier League title rivals Arsenal stating that the defending champions have “experience” and “don’t doubt” themselves.

Things are heating up in the English top flight with Liverpool recently dropping out of the title picture, leaving a head-to-head between Man City and Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s team are currently one point behind the Gunners with four matches to go, but crucially they have a game in hand.

The Manchester club are chasing history yet again as they look to become the first club ever to win four Premier League titles in a row. City are known for being ruthless when it comes to this point in the season and Grealish has sent a warning to Arsenal ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Man City host Wolves at the Etihad on Saturday evening which follows Arsenal’s clash with Bournemouth earlier in the day.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, Grealish has stated that Manchester City’s experience of getting over the line in title races means the squad have no doubts they will pip Arsenal to the Premier League.