Jack Grealish opens up on Man City struggles under Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish has talked about his difficulties trying to top his brilliant 2022–2023 season with Manchester City as well as Pep Guardiola’s on-field dressing down following their match against Arsenal.

Grealish, a 28-year-old former captain of Aston Villa, hasn’t been able to match his treble-winning season at City in terms of performance.

The England international has only started nine Premier League games this season due to injuries and illness issues.

Things got heated between the Man City player and manager Guardiola after the Spaniard was seen giving Grealish an on field-dressing down following their draw against Arsenal.

That gave fire to speculation about the Man City player not having a future at the Etihad Stadium, however, the England international started the next match and starred in the club’s 4-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Grealish said:

“Guardiola? Playing for this manager the only ever person who has been able to go and do what they want in a Pep team is [Lionel] Messi, which is fair enough. You can’t knock what the manager has done, he’s an incredible manager, a great guy with a really good heart as well.

“At times this season, I have struggled a little bit with myself and he’s been there for me all the time. I owe him a lot. He’s a great person and the best manager to ever exist.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Man Utd have “special” talent on their hands, what he’s doing is “not normal”, says Fabrizio Romano Erik ten Hag had “no doubts” Man United star would show up against Liverpool Bruno Guimaraes sends clear message over future amid Newcastle exit rumours



“It’s been a difficult season for me personally after the highs of last year. I spoke to the manager a lot and he’s been so good with me. I owe him a little bit and want to repay him now with my performances and the team as well. I speak to my friends in the [dressing room] every day, I know how important I am to the team. I speak to the manager and at the back end of last season you’ve seen how much the manager played me.”

The midfielder was brilliant for Man City last season

Grealish played a crucial role in helping Guardiola’s team win the treble the previous season.

But this season, Grealish’s physical concerns and the arrival of Jeremy Doku have knocked him down the list, and the 27-year-old has occasionally incited Guardiola’s wrath.

He has nevertheless found his playing form again for the Cityzens, and he may be a key player through the rest of the campaign.

Guardiola’s Man City could repeat last season’s success

Man City are still on track to win the treble to repeat last season’s success.

In addition to competing against Liverpool and Arsenal for the title, Man City also face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and Chelsea in the FA Cup.