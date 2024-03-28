Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford, two prominent English players, could miss out on the England squad for Euro 2024.

According to the Mirror, the Manchester City and Manchester United star could be left at home as Gareth Southgate prepares the squad for the big competition.

Following the international break, Southgate has been left scratching his head by the impressive displays of Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen, as per the report.

Rashford’s form has suffered this season

Man United star Rashford’s form has been disappointing this season. The England international has just scored seven league goals this season, compared to seventeen last season.

Not only has he struggled on the pitch, the 26-year-old has been involved in controversies off the pitch that have seen him get dropped by the Red Devils.

After an impressive last season, it looked like Rashford’s career is heading to the next level but it hasn’t turned out that way.

Rashford did not play a minute against Belgium and was only used as a substitute against Brazil.

Grealish has been unlucky with fitness issues at Man City

As for Grealish, the Man City star has been plagued by injuries that have put his place in the England squad in jeopardy.

After naming his squad for the friendlies this month, Southgate said, as quoted by the Mirror:

“Jack’s definitely not out of the picture. I spoke to him before I named the squad. But as I said when I named the squad, Gordon and Bowen are pushing those guys.

“I think Anthony Gordon has been excellent for his club. And obviously Marcus got on in the first game. But I wanted to see Gordon again. I thought James Maddison coming on would have an impact and Bowen has also had a really good camp. So there’s competition for places.‌”

Rashford and Grealish are in trouble because of Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen, who have all been in fine form this season.

The two certain starters for England, as it stands, are looking like Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

Considering how the two youngsters have played this season for their clubs, nobody can replace them in the starting line-up.

Among Palmer, Gordon, Bowen, Rashford and Grealish, two players could be selected for the Euros squad and this decision is going to give Southgate a headache.

The Man United and Man City stars would be hoping to impress Southgate before he announces his squad on May 21.