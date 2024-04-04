Roy Keane claims all is not well with Marcus Rashford

Roy Keane has hit out at Marcus Rashford and claimed all is not well with the Manchester United forward.

Rashford has bagged 131 goals for his boyhood club since he broke into the first team back in 2016 but after his success last season he has really struggled this campaign.

The 26-year-old has only scored eight times in all competitions this season and has be marred by off the field issues, most notably his trip to a Belfast night club.

The England international was also heavily criticised after he was spotted going to a night club after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in November last year.

Rashford is meant to be entering the peak years of his career but his difficulties are just part of a wider problem for United under Erik ten Hag this season.

What’s the problem with Rashford?

Rashford has been accused of having poor body language and walking on the pitch at times this season and generally looking like he isn’t enjoying his football.

Former United captain Roy Keane believes those around Rashford need to be doing more.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast he said: “There’s no question mark about his ability.

“He’s outstanding, but there’s something amiss with him.

“We’ve had these conversations every few months, a player can have an off spell or a dip, but he’s certainly not enjoying his football.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried about him, but you look at him and there’s something amiss. The people around him, whether it be family or his manager, who’s on his case every day? Keane added.

“Who is giving him an old-fashioned kick up the a*** and saying ‘Come on, we need more from you’. If you want to be this leader, and you’re on the big contracts, then there is that responsibility.”

The 52-year-old did go on to add that despite his obvious struggles there was still time for Rashford to turn things around given his age and the fact he came through the academy ranks.

“I don’t think that is happening, I don’t think there is anybody on his case, he added.

“That doesn’t mean to say he still can’t produce and start running a bit more. He’s been at the club a long time, since he was a kid.”

Rashford will likely be involved in Thursday’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and desperately needs to find a return to form.