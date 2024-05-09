Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha looks like one to watch on the transfer market again this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano following previous transfer rumours about the likes of Liverpool.

The Portugal international has shone in the Premier League and it seems Romano expects movement for him this summer, though Bayern Munich coming back in for him will likely depend on who ends up replacing Thomas Tuchel as the club’s manager for next season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano provided his latest understanding on Palhinha’s future, with things looking quiet for the moment, but probably not for too much longer.

Liverpool have also been linked with Palhinha by Football Insider, so there’ll no doubt be a few Reds fans keeping an eye on his situation following the latest update from Romano that suggests his future lies away from Craven Cottage.

“There was a lot written about Joao Palhinha last summer as he came close to leaving Fulham, with a move to Bayern collapsing late on. It’s gone quiet in recent weeks and months, and while nothing is happening now, I expect movement on this saga again soon,” Romano said.

“I expect Palhinha to be one to watch, so let’s see who is going to be the next Bayern manager, as this could be important to understand if they will return for Palhinha or not.”

Palhinha transfer: Do Liverpool need another midfielder?

Liverpool spent big on midfield signings last summer, bringing in four new players in that department after five big names left Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo all replaced Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, so it remains to be seen if there’s really any room for Palhinha as well.

Still, the 28-year-old could arguably be an upgrade on some of those, with Gravenberch perhaps the least convincing of the new additions, while Szoboszlai also went off the boil as this season went on.

Bayern, meanwhile, are set to finish the season trophyless for the first time in over a decade, so would surely do well to make significant changes, and Palhinha could be ideal to improve their midfield.