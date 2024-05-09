“I’m hearing” – Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive update on upcoming Chelsea transfer meeting

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea’s upcoming meetings to discuss the future of Blues youngster Omari Hutchinson after his loan spell at Ipswich Town.

The 20-year-old winger has been a joy to watch in the Championship this term, helping Ipswich win promotion to the Premier League, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of Chelsea fans wondering if he’s now good enough to play for the Blues’ first-team next season.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that the current expectation is that Hutchinson will go out on loan again next term, with plenty of interest in the Jamaica international.

There are clubs from different leagues looking at Hutchinson, and Chelsea will have talks soon to work out what to do with the player, with Ipswich understandably hoping to keep him after the tremendous impact he’s had since joining on loan.

Hutchinson transfer: Chelsea to hold meetings over youngster’s future

Discussing the latest on Hutchinson’s future, Romano said: “Omari Hutchinson, for instance, will be an interesting one to follow after his fine form on loan at Ipswich Town. There will be a meeting between Omari’s camp and Chelsea to discuss his future.

“There are clubs in Eredivisie, Bundesliga and Premier League keen on signing him on loan. Another loan solution for next season is the most likely, as I’m hearing that Chelsea want him to play on regular basis, while Ipswich also hope to keep him.”

Chelsea’s academy has produced a lot of top talents in recent times, and the club have arguably under-valued them, allowing some fine players like Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori to leave.

Many CFC supporters will no doubt be keen to ensure Hutchinson’s future is handled properly, so another loan move could be the smartest choice, so the club can see how he performs in the Premier League or another top European league, even if the Championship is also very competitive these days.