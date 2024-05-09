Barcelona will soon make decision on Arsenal & Manchester United transfer target

Barcelona look to have a decision to make on the future of talented young defender Mikayil Faye this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano acknowledged the recent links we’ve seen with the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd, though he also said that it’s a bit early to be mentioning specific clubs as we’ve seen ten or more linked with Faye in the press recently.

Tutto Juve have notably claimed that Juventus are pursuing Faye, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, while Mundo Deportivo have linked the 19-year-old with United and Liverpool.

Faye looks an exciting prospect who could undoubtedly have a big future in the game, though Romano admits it’s not yet clear if he could get a run in the Barca side, or if the Catalan giants could favour letting him go for profit.

Faye transfer: Do Arsenal and Man Utd need the Barca youngster?

“There are several clubs interested in young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, and it’s a player they will have to make a decision on this summer,” Romano said.

“It’s too early to mention specific clubs pursuing him – there are ten or more clubs in the media recently, such as Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can guarantee it’s not something concrete or advanced yet. Still, I expect there to be movement soon.

“Barcelona have a decision to make on this one – if they want to play and trust Faye, or take the opportunity to make profit from his sale.”

Arsenal already have plenty of depth in defence, so it’s unclear if it makes sense to make Faye a priority, but for United it would surely be a good move to add the Senegal international to their ranks as they need a top young centre-back to replace ageing stars like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.