Man United stance revealed on Harry Maguire future at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly willing to accept a cut price offer for one of their big money signings.

Harry Maguire is set to be sold by the Red Devils in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

With 25 starts and six substitute appearances across all competitions, Maguire has been significantly more involved and matured in his second year under Ten Hag than he was in his first.

Given that Maguire’s contract is set to expire in 2025, Man United will either need to sell the England international or make an offer to extend it.

According to the report, Man United’s management plans to choose the latter option in an effort to reduce the average age of the team’s squad.

The England international has mostly endured a difficult time at the club since joining.

The price tag attached to his transfer did not help his cause and on top of that, his inconsistent performances for the club made the case worse.

Maguire has been on the end of some high profile blunders on the pitch during his time at Old Trafford.

Fans have criticised his performances on social media and made their feelings known about the former Leicester City defender.

Even though Maguire cost £80 million to sign in 2019, Man United will have to be reasonable in their estimation of the player’s worth should they decide to let him go in the summer.

Maguire has been inconsistent at Man United

It will be acknowledged that Maguire played in a Man United team that has turned in some of its worst defensive displays in recent memory, in addition to his age and contract status.

The Red Devils will get less than half of the amount they paid back in 2019.

The 31-year-old defender was linked with a move to West Ham United last summer, however, it remains to be seen which club will look to sign him this summer.