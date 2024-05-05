Manchester United are looking to sign the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the end of the season.

According to a report from Daily Star, they could be willing to use Harry Maguire in a deal to sign the 21-year-old central defender this summer. Branthwaite is valued at £70 million and it remains to be seen whether Everton are prepared to accept Maguire as a part of the deal.

Branthwaite has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in the league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively this season and they need to sign a quality central defender during the summer transfer window.

The Everton star should prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for them. He could form a solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Manchester United defence in the years to come.

Harry Maguire to Everton?

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire earns £190,000 a week at Manchester United and the England international will surely need to take a substantial pay in order for the move to Everton to go through. The Toffees are unlikely to be able to afford his wages.

Executing player plus cash deals are often complicated and it remains to be seen whether Maguire is keen on a move to Everton.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly and return to the UEFA Champions League next season. They need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and signing a central defender should be one of their priorities.

Maguire has been quite underwhelming for Manchester United and he has been linked with a move away from the club. A fresh start at Everton could be ideal for him. In addition to that, Raphael Varane has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford as well.