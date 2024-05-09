Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Jules Kounde at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, the Spanish outfit are willing to sell the 25-year-old French defender at the end of the season and they will demand a fee of around £43 million. Chelsea and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay up and it remains to be seen where Kounde ends up.

Chelsea need to sign a quality central defender during the summer window. Thiago Silva will be out of contract at the end of the season and they need to replace him adequately. Kounde has proven his quality in the Spanish league over the years, and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the Blues and the French international could fill the void left by Silva.

The reported £43 million valuation seems reasonable for a player of his ability, and the Frenchman is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could establish himself as one of the best players at the club for the foreseeable future.

Man United need Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, Manchester United need a quality defender as well. Jonny Evans will be a free agent in the summer and players like Harry Maguire have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford as well. The Red Devils have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need to improve at the back if they want to return to the Champions League and push for trophies.

The Barcelona defender would help both clubs improve and a move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him as well. He has shown his quality in Spanish football, and he will look to test himself in England now.

Despite their struggles, Chelsea and Manchester United are two of the biggest clubs in the world and any player would be tempted to join them.