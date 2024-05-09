Former Premier League striker open to surprise Wrexham transfer

Former Premier League striker Saido Berahino has acknowledged that he might be open to joining League One team Wrexham this summer.

Following their victory in the National League previous season, the Wales-based team were promoted twice in a row.

After his contract at Limassol expires this summer, Berahino stated in a Q&A session on X, formerly Twitter, that he would be open to moving to the Welsh club.

His contract with the Cypriot team expires at the end of the season, after he only managed four goals in 44 appearances since joining in 2022.

With 11 goals in his first season, he made an immediate impression at West Brom and went on to score a historic winner in the Baggies’ 2-1 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2013.

In the Premier League, Berahino scored 23 goals for Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

During a Q&A on X, Berahino was asked whether he would think about joining Wrexham if his contract in Cyprus expires.

He answered, “Why not.”

Upon rising through the ranks at West Brom, Berahino was expected to shine in the Premier League.

But as he lost his form with the Baggies and submitted a transfer request, his career swiftly came apart.

Since then, he has played for Sheffield Wednesday, Limassol, and Zulte Waregem and Charleroi in Belgium.

Wrexham are not short of options

Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin are already at Wrexham, but if Berahino is ready to join, they may be persuaded to give him a look.

James McClean, Berahino’s former West Brom and Stoke teammate, has received an offer from the Hollywood-owned club for a new deal.

There have been calls in the media recently with some people backing Jamie Vardy to make the move to Wales.

After back to back promotions, Wrexham are expected to have an eventful summer.