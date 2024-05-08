Video: Jude Bellingham reacts to making Champions League final

Champions League
Jude Bellingham will play in his first Champions League final against his former club Borussia Dortmund after Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

It looked like Madrid were going to be knocked out as Alphonso Davies’ brilliant strike put Bayern ahead, but as always seems to be the case Madrid found a way, and Joselu came off the bench to score twice to send Carlo Ancelotti’s side to Wembley.

For Bellingham his debut season in Spain couldn’t have gone much better as Madrid wrapped up the La Liga title, and he now has the biggest game in club football to look forward to.

Speaking afterwards Bellingham insisted he didn’t really get nervous before the game, and was looking forward to coming up against his former club in the final.

Watch: Bellingham’s reaction to making the Champions League final

