Chelsea secure verbal agreement with attacker, set to offer £28m plus add-ons

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are keen on signing the Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in Brazil and he has a big future ahead of himself. He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Chelsea seem determined to secure his signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have secured a verbal agreement with the player regarding a summer transfer and they need to secure an agreement with his club now. The Blues will offer £28 million for the highly-rated winger and it remains to be seen whether Palmeiras are willing to let him leave.

Estevao Willian is regarded as one of the finest young attacking prospects in South American football right now, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and the 17-year-old could prove to be a superb long-term investment for them. The Blues could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in English football and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Palmeiras’ forward Estevao Willian celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Libertadores group stage first leg football match between Brazil’s Palmeiras and Uruguay’s Liverpool at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 11, 2024. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

Estevao Willian could be tempted to join Chelsea

A move to England will be an exciting step up in his career and Estevao Willian will look to prove himself at the highest level. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting.

The young winger will look to establish himself as a key player for the London club in the coming seasons. If Chelsea can sign him for a fee of around £28 million plus add-ons in the summer, the deal would look like a major bargain in the long term.

