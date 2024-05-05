Chelsea are keen on signing the Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian at the end of the season.

The Blues have had two offers rejected for the highly talented winger, but they have now returned with a third offer of £47 million for the teenager. According to a report from GOAL, the Brazilian outfit are unwilling to accept the offer from the Premier League club, even though it is very close to the player’s release clause.

Willian has a £52 million release clause in his contract and Palmeiras are looking to offer him a new contract so that they can increase his release clause and extend his stay at the club.

The 16-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him, and it is no surprise that the top clubs are circling for his signature. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea with the right guidance.

Chelsea determined to sign Estevao Willian

The Blues need to bring in attacking reinforcements and Willian would be a future investment for them. They have shown a willingness when it comes to signing talented young players and the 16-year-old would add to the pool of young talent at the club.

The reported £47 million offer from Chelsea is a substantial one and it remains to be seen whether Palmeiras can hold onto the winger beyond this summer. The young winger could be attracted to the idea of joining a Premier League club as well.

Chelsea are reportedly determined to secure his services and it remains to be seen whether they come back with an improved offer, if Palmeiras decide to turn down the third offer.

The Blues certainly have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the youngster and they will hope that he can justify the investment in the coming seasons when he fulfils his potential with them.