Chelsea have reportedly been in talks over a potential transfer deal over €30million-rated Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian.

The 17-year-old looks an elite talent, nicknamed ‘Messinho’ in comparison to legendary Argentina star Lionel Messi, and it seems Chelsea are now confident of getting a deal done for him, according to The Athletic, who add that he can leave for around €30m.

Estevao is the latest big name to come through at Palmeiras, who have also developed another hugely exciting talent in the form of Endrick, who will be joining Real Madrid this summer.

The Athletic suggest Real Madrid also looked at Estevao, but Chelsea now perhaps seem to be the favourites to complete this smart deal that can go through once the player turns 18 next year.

Estevao transfer: Chelsea continuing with youth strategy

If Chelsea do end up getting this deal done, it looks like the current Blues hierarchy are very much continuing along the path of recruiting top young players for a long-term project, and moving away from the strategy of signing experienced and ready-made superstars as they did for so much of the Roman Abramovich era.

Estevao would link up with top young talents like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge, while the club will also have high hopes for someone like Kendry Paez – another exciting wonderkid who hasn’t actually linked up with the west Londoners yet, but who is set to join in the near future.

As his nickname suggests, Estevao has a similar playing style to Messi and it will be very exciting to see him in English football for what Chelsea fans will hope can be his peak years.

The Brazilian national team may not have had as much success as they’re used to in recent World Cups, but there’s a very promising new generation coming through now, with Endrick and Estevao looking like they’re sure to be among the best players in the world in the coming years.