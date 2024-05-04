Arsenal in contact with club regarding Chelsea-linked South American prodigy

Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on securing his services and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to a report from UOL, Arsenal have maintained contact with the Brazilian club regarding a move for Willian and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are in daily contact with the Brazilian club as well. Both clubs seem determined to sign the talented young winger and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Arsenal and Chelsea with the right guidance. They are amongst the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for most players. The Brazilian youngster will certainly be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal ahead of him.

Arsenal and Chelsea could use Estevao Willian

Arsenal need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas. Signing a quality winger should be one of their priorities this summer. However, the 17-year-old might not be ready to make an instant impact for them. He will need time to adjust to English football before he can establish himself as a player for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown a willingness when it comes to investing in young talents and Willian will be a future prospect for them. They are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future and the Brazilian has attributes to establish himself as a future star in the Premier League.