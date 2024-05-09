Jose Mourinho names Tottenham star who can play for Man City

Jose Mourinho has named one of his former Tottenham players as good enough to play for Manchester City.

The Portuguese manager feels Spurs have a player who can play for the top clubs in the world competing for the biggest honours.

Mourinho is currently unemployed after getting sacked by Roma at the beginning of the year.

The former Porto manager has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen where his next move will be.

The manager praised Tottenham star Heung-min Son and feels that he could get into the Man City team.

Pep Guardiola’s team is not short of world class players and they have quality in their squad in every single position.

The self proclaimed ‘Special One’ feels that Son can play for the Premier League champions and every other team who is fighting for the biggest trophies.

On the Korean YouTube channel EA Sports FC, Mourinho recently recorded an interview.

Speaking of Son, he expressed his immense regard, even going so far as to suggest that Son is good enough to play for great teams like Man City.

He said: “I don’t look at Son as a Korean player. I look at Son as one of the best players in the world. Maybe Tottenham supporters are not going to be happy with what I’m going to say, it’s not disrespectful.

“He could win titles, he could play for the best teams. He could be playing in England for Man City, for Liverpool, for Chelsea. It could be abroad playing for one of the top teams.

“He has that modern mobility of the attacking players. He can play through the middle, from the sides, wide to coming inside.”

Son was managed by Mourinho at Tottenham for two years

Mourinho acknowledged that Son had been contacted by other teams when he was in charge of Spurs.

The former Chelsea manager managed Tottenham frm 2019 to 2021.

His spell at the Tottenham Stadium was uninspiring after his failure at Manchester United.

Mourinho is still looking to prove himself again at the top level with a return to Premier League football being mentioned in the media.