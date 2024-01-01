Ange confirms star player will not be available to play against Burnley

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that they will be without Heung-min Son for the next few games.

Son has been been on incredible form for Spurs, scoring 12 goals in the league this season and assisting another 5.

He was on the scoresheet again vs Bournemouth as Spurs beat them 3-1 at home. Pape Matar Sarr scored a brilliant opener from the edge of the box in the first half.

The South Korean made it 2 in the second half with a lovely left-footed finish before Richarlison sealed the win with a third.

The visitors got one back late in the game through Alex Scott but it was only a consolation goal as Spurs won their 4th game in 5.

But Spurs will now be without their star striker for the next 4 to 5 weeks as he travels to join South Korea for the Asian Cup games starting on 12th January.

Ange confirmed after the game that Son won’t be available as he is going away.

When asked if Son will be available to play against Burnley in the FA Cup tie, Ange said (via Football London):

“No, he won’t be [available]. He’s going away.”

It will be up to the likes of Brennan Johnson, Kulusevski, and Richarlison to now step up in the absence of their captain.