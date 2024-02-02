Son shines for South Korea: Assists before scoring incredible free-kick to take his country into semis (Video)

South Korea secured a 2-1 victory over Australia, with Tottenham striker Heung-min Son playing a pivotal role in both goals.

The Aussies took the lead with Craig Goodwin’s goal in the 42nd minute and seemed poised for victory until the 96th minute when Son won a crucial penalty.

Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan calmly converted the spot-kick, equalizing and sending the game into extra time.

In the extra period, South Korea earned a free-kick on the left side of the box, and Heung-min Son stepped up to take it.

With great skill, he curled the ball expertly into the left corner, securing the victory for his team.

Meanwhile, Jordan beat Tajikistan 1-0 to qualify for the semis and will now face South Korea for a place in the final.

