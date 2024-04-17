How to get tickets to the FA Cup Final

FA Cup Final tickets are like gold dust to fans from participating clubs. This year’s game takes place this year on May 25, and it will bring the curtain down on another fantastic domestic season.

Wembley Stadium, the ‘Home of Football,’ will, as usual, host the end-of-season showpiece, and even with a 90,000 capacity – the biggest stadium in the country – there are likely to still not be enough seats to go round.

With plenty to do outside the ground too supporters can make a day of it, and such is the lure of the world’s oldest cup competition, that it still hasn’t lost any of its shine.

Only three finals have ended goalless; the 1911 final between Bradford City and Newcastle United, the 2005 final between Arsenal and Manchester United, and the 2022 final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Which teams will play in the 2024 FA Cup Final?

This season’s competition is currently at the semi-final stage. Last season’s finalists, Manchester City and Manchester United could make it to consecutive FA Cup finals, which would be the first time since the 1884 and 1885 seasons that the feat has been achieved.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in great form and top the Premier League table outright after surprising recent defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.

Man United on the other hand are playing as if wading through treacle at the moment and all is not well at Old Trafford with Alejandro Garnacho liking some tweets that criticised manager Erik ten Hag in the wake of a draw at Bournemouth.

On those occasions, towards the end of the century before last, Blackburn Rovers and Queen’s Park contested the finals.

City face a resurgent Chelsea in their semi-final whilst Championship side, Coventry City, managed by former Man United player Mark Robins, stand in the way of the Red Devils making it back to Wembley.

Where to buy FA Cup Final tickets

Given that it remains the favourite cup competition for many, getting tickets for the FA Cup Final is often difficult.

Supporters of either club that reaches the final should visit their individual club website in the first instance to understand the criteria being applied for purchase, be that via a loyalty scheme set up by the club or ballot.

The Football Association website is also likely to have information about ticketing but will not sell tickets.

Sponsors may offer FA Cup Final tickets as competition prizes, however, to guarantee that you're at Wembley, Live Football Tickets will have FA Cup Final tickets in all areas of Wembley Stadium.

How much are FA Cup Final tickets?

Prices for tickets to the 2024 FA Cup Final have yet to be released by the Football Association, however, for the Manchester derby final in 2023, ticket prices started at £70 for Category 3 and went up to £144 for Category 1. A special ‘Level 2’ ticket was also available at £250.

With tickets to the FA Cup Final notoriously difficult to get hold of, the resale market prices will therefore be expensive.

As a rough guide, Live Football Tickets already have semi-final tickets on sale ranging from £65 for Category 3 up to £2,250 for VVIP.

Live Football Tickets will also have seats available in all areas of Wembley Stadium – including Club Wembley – for the FA Cup Final, and their website will provide users with a straightforward ticket buying experience.

With 16 years online experience in serving sports fans, and a 150% money-back guarantee, there's no reason to look anywhere else for FA Cup Final tickets.