Tottenham staged a late rally against Liverpool, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to apply pressure on the Reds, although they ultimately fell short in a 4-2 defeat.

Liverpool dominated the majority of the game, with Salah giving them the lead inside 15 minutes, and Robertson doubled that lead right before half-time.

They kicked off the second half just as strongly, with two quick goals. Cody Gakpo made it 3-0 with a lovely header in the 50th minute, before Harvey Elliott scored a stunner from outside the box to make it 4-0.

However, the changes from Ange made a difference. Richarlison came on and was a menace for the Liverpool defence since. He found the back of the net in the 72nd minute and then turned provider 5 minutes later.

Oliver Skipp received the pass on the edge of the box and picks him out with a great pass.

The 28-year-old then showed brilliant awareness to lay it for Son who fired the ball into the back of the net to narrow the deficit.

Heung-min Son scores at Anfield for the fourth consecutive time ? pic.twitter.com/6jntSxqW7Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2024

It was all Tottenham in the final 15 minutes with Spurs also being denied what could have been a penalty for a high boot on Brennan Johnson from Joe Gomez.

In the end, Liverpool managed to weather the storm, holding on to their two-goal lead to secure a 4-2 victory.