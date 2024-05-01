It’s set to be a summer of change at West Ham United with a new manager potentially coming on board as well as contracts being looked at and new players set to arrive.

For one Hammers ace, things might finally work out as he would hope.

Nathan Trott hasn’t made a single appearance for the East Londoners in the Premier League per transfermarkt, though he does have seven minutes in the 2020/21 FA Cup to his name.

Nathan Trott to leave West Ham permanently

Despite him clearly being the forgotten man at the club – he’s spent the past few seasons on loan at Danish outfit Vejle Boldklub – Tipsbladet note that the Irons want a fee for the player in order for him to move anywhere permanently.

His contract with the Hammers runs out this summer, but there is believed to be a two-year option that West Ham can activate in order to get the fee for his services.

With no chance of the 25-year-old getting a look in at the London Stadium, and the Premier League arguably not being his level, it’s a smart move by the club, given that Tipsbladet also note that Trott has plenty of other offers to consider anyway.

The keeper might well feel aggrieved at never having been given the chance in East London, but this summer could represent the clean break he needs to move his career on again.