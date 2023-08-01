Major new rules introduced for new Premier League season, including World Cup-like stoppage time

The Premier League is reportedly set to bring in a number of new rules ahead of the new season, including big changes to the amount of stoppage time added at the end of games.

According to Sky Sports, we could now see lengthier incidents of stoppage time added onto games, just as we saw at the 2022 World Cup, where games regularly got an extra ten minutes or more.

It could take some getting used to, but it’s fair to say that it seems like a move in the right direction and should have some impact on teams time-wasting.

The report also adds that referees are set to be stricter on managers staying in their technical areas, though they could be more lenient on physical challenges by players.

Another interesting change seems to be that players will now be booked if they are deemed to be crowding the referee, with the Premier League clearly keen to take stronger action on this kind of behaviour.

Let’s hope these rule changes have the desired effect and improve the English game. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!