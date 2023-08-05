Mexican side Tigres UANL goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman was the hero (or the villain) as he helped his team beat Vancouver 5-3 on penalties with the help of some magic.

But it was not his saves that caught the attention rather what he did before the penalty kicks.

Before one of the penalty kicks, Guzman was seen pulling out a string from his mouth and placing it near the goalposts, giving the appearance of performing some form of magic.

While it may not have been actual magic, his antics seemed to have a psychological impact on the opposition player and his mind games appeared to work, as he went on to save the penalty kick helping his team secure a 5-3 victory and claim the Leagues Cup title.

Even Emi Martinez would be proud of that one!

Watch below:

Tigres keeper Nahuel Guzmán out there doing magic tricks before making saves in penalty shootouts ? (via @TigresOficial)pic.twitter.com/EkmZfN7DcC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 5, 2023