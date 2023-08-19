The Daily Mail’s Stephen McGowan is a reliable, trustworthy source for information relating to Celtic’s business. On Friday evening, McGowan updated supporters regarding the club’s transfer plans going into the final weeks of the transfer window.

In a Daily Mail article, McGowan namechecked both Daniel Podence and Kieran Tierney as being on interest to Celtic ahead of the end of the transfer window. McGowan’s argument appears to be that with all of Celtic’s successes thus far, by strengthening with three first-team-ready players would result in the club being set up for continued success on a European stage.

When Brendan Rodgers returned to Celtic this summer, fans braced themselves for a sprinkling of English Premier League glamour — and they might still get their wish. The likes of Daniel Podence of Wolves and Kieran Tierney at Arsenal are now finding themselves surplus to requirements. And, while selling clubs talk tough when the phone starts to ring, chief execs left hanging on the line see the flannel. Come the final days, teams up and down the country will be slashing prices faster than the administrators of Wilko. There’s a good case for Celtic joining the queue with a credit card in hand.

Tierney has been linked heavily this summer but Podence appeared somewhat out of the blue. The Scottish Champions would benefit from two players that are capable of commanding starting places within the first team. Brendan Rodgers said that he wanted to compete in Europe and the club would certainly be making their ambitions known if they were to sign the pair.

Podence has been told that he doesn’t have a future at Wolves and the Premier League club will demand £12m for him. Tierney, meanwhile, looks to be out of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal. McGowan suggests that if Celtic maintain an interest in both, an opportunity may present itself to sign the pair. Tierney would likely be a loan whilst if the Portuguese attacker were to join, it would likely be a permanent move given the FFP issues at play at Wolves.

Celtic will likely enter the market to see what they can get towards the end of the window. The idea behind this will likely be to pick up a bargain ahead of the Champions League Group Stages.