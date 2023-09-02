Video: Lyle Foster gives Burnley the lead against Tottenham inside 5 minutes

Burnley have taken a lead against Tottenham inside 5 minutes thanks to a lovely finish from Lyle Foster.
Berge initiated the play with a pass down the left side to Koleosho, who does well to skip past Pedro Porro and make his way into the box before delivering a low pass inside the box.
Lyle Foster positioned himself well as he got ahead of his man before striking it past the goalkeeper into the net with a clinical finish.
Great start for the home team.
Watch the goal below:
Lyle Foster has scored his first #PL goal ?
Kompany loved that one ?
? Stream #PL live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x | #BURAVL pic.twitter.com/JmKhIOMDV2
— SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) August 27, 2023
