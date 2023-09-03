Ian Wright believes Howard Webb might need to call Aston Villa and apologize as VAR made another incorrect goal to the goal.

After a quick assessment by VAR, the goal was upheld despite Mohamed Salah being in an offside position in front of Martinez.

The Villa coaching staff reportedly voiced their displeasure with the decision to award the goal. “What we saw is that Mo Salah is obstructing Emi Martinez’s line of vision,” Wright said, “so Howard Webb is probably going to have to make another phone call this week at some stage because that is offside, and that is interfering with Emi Martinez.

“I don’t understand any more.” – said Wright.

He’d later added on X: “No time to talk about goals, quality play or key moments because all we discuss in the studio is VAR decisions. Boring. Just incident after incident. Taking the enjoyment out of the game.”