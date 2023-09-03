Ian Wright believes Howard Webb might need to call Aston Villa and apologize as VAR made another incorrect goal to the goal.
After a quick assessment by VAR, the goal was upheld despite Mohamed Salah being in an offside position in front of Martinez.
“I don’t understand any more.” – said Wright.
He’d later added on X: “No time to talk about goals, quality play or key moments because all we discuss in the studio is VAR decisions. Boring. Just incident after incident. Taking the enjoyment out of the game.”