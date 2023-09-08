James Ward-Prowse of West Ham has been advised by Gabby Agbonlahor to join a “big club” after being passed over by England for the next internationals.

The 28-year-old has made an impression in his first few appearances for the Hammers after moving to the London Stadium for £30 million from Southampton, but Gareth Southgate did not select him for the matches against Scotland and Ukraine.

“Ward-Prowse is brilliant – how come he isn’t getting picked for England as well?” asked Skinner.

“Because he’s at West Ham,” replied Agbonlahor. “He needs to go to a big club. He should be in the squad though.” – said Agbonlahor for TalkSport.