James Ward-Prowse of West Ham has been advised by Gabby Agbonlahor to join a “big club” after being passed over by England for the next internationals.
The 28-year-old has made an impression in his first few appearances for the Hammers after moving to the London Stadium for £30 million from Southampton, but Gareth Southgate did not select him for the matches against Scotland and Ukraine.
“Because he’s at West Ham,” replied Agbonlahor. “He needs to go to a big club. He should be in the squad though.” – said Agbonlahor for TalkSport.
Agbonlahor does nothing but slag off WHU, did overlook the fact that Bowen wasn’t picked either nor were the majority of English premier league players, JWP was also unpicked whilst playing for Southampton as well but no outcry from Agbonlahor then. If you haven’t got anything meaning ful to say it’s better to say nothing. Useless Jerk