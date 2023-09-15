Big six side top longest unbeaten run list in Premier League with more than double second place

Unbeaten runs go a long way in helping a football team reach its goals in a season and one current Premier League club is undefeated in their last 15 matches.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are currently on the longest ongoing unbeaten run in the Premier League with 15, over double that of Brentford the next best run in the English top flight with seven.

The run began towards the end of last season following the Reds 4-1 hammering at the hands of Man City. A 0-0 draw with Chelsea kicked it off, all the way to an impressive 3-0 win over Aston Villa last week.

However, an unbeaten run does not say everything about a team’s form as Liverpool have still dropped plenty of points in that timeframe. Jurgen Klopp’s side won 10 of those matches and drew the other five.

Both North London clubs are tied for third on the list with five and current Premier League champions Man City have begun this season with a winning run of four matches.

Liverpool will be hoping to extend this record against Wolves on Saturday as Klopp opes to achieve something special at Anfield this season.