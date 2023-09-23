Video: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde sent off for kicking Luton Town player in the nuts

Wolves summer signing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has been sent off for what looks like a kick straight in the groin area of the Luton Town player Lockyer.

The altercation occurred as both players grappled for the ball and ended up entangled on the ground.

While both players were entangled on the ground, the 25-year-old seemingly directed his boot towards Lockyer’s groin. Lockyer was seen clutching his groin area in evident pain.

Watch the incident below:

Wolves are down to 10 men after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde received a red card for kicking out at Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer. ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/ZkgFoJlfKx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 23, 2023

Despite Bellegarde’s protests of innocence, the decision was reviewed by VAR and ultimately upheld.

This was his 2nd appearance for Wolves since signing for Gary O’Neil’s side in a £12.8million deal from Strasbourg.