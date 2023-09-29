Robin Koch claims that playing for Leeds United let him to realize his “dream” of playing in the Premier League, but this summer he decided it was “time for a change” and left.

After this season, when he becomes a free agent, the German has indicated he will stay at the Bundesliga team rather than relocating to another English club.

Koch told SI: “It has always been a dream for me to play in the Premier League and experience English football there – and I have fulfilled this dream.

“In my three years at Leeds United, I have felt very comfortable so far and have developed further as a footballer and as a person. The club really means a lot to me. But it was time for me to make another change in terms of sport.

“I looked into it intensively, I also thought about staying in the Premier League, there were also other inquiries. In the end it wasn’t an easy decision, but as always in my career so far, I trusted my gut feeling.

“Eintracht Frankfurt, with their team and fans, is the right team for me next season. Also against the background of what has been built here in recent years.”